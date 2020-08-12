Cabinet secretaries assigned to oversee virus response in MECQ areas

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte's top officials will oversee the coronavirus response in Metro Manila and other areas placed under modified enhanced community quarantine.

The government's pandemic task force on Wednesday approved giving Cabinet secretaries corresponding city and provincial assignments to "provide stronger support" to local government units with areas with high community transmission of the virus.

The assignment of Cabinet officials are as follows:

METRO MANILA

Quezon City- Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles Pasig City- Education Secretary Leonor Briones and Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat Pateros- MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim Marikina City- Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III and CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera III Taguig City- Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, and Bases Conversion and Development Authority CEO Vince Dizon Manila City- Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gringo Honasan II and Anti-Red Tape Authority Director-General Jeremiah Belgica Mandaluyong City- Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez Makati City- National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. San Juan City- Acting Socioplanning Secretary Karl Chua Muntinlupa City- Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade Parañaque City- Peace Process Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. Las Piñas City- Public Works Secretary Mark Villar Pasay City- Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Caloocan City- Agriculture Secretary William Dar Malabon City- Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello II and CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera III Navotas City- Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado Valenzuela City- Science Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña

NEARBY PROVINCES

Bulacan province- Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra Cavite province- Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana Laguna province- Communications Secretary Martin Andanar Rizal province- Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi

The officials are tasked to monitor health system performance, critical care capacity, and compliance to COVID-19 response protocols set by the national government in their respective assignments.

Until Aug. 18, Metro Manila and neighboring provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine after health workers appealed for a "time out" due to the surge in COVID-19 infections.

The Philippines has recorded 143,749 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 72,348 are active, as of Wednesday.

The number of active cases is higher than the combined tally of 68,997 recoveries and 2,404 fatalities.