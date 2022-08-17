NBI chief reshuffles officials in key positions

MANILA -- National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Medardo de Lemos has reshuffled officials in key positions in the agency.

He recently signed eight special orders appointing officials under the RA 10867 or the NBI Modernization Law.

They include:

Atty. Jose Yap as Officer-In-Charge of the Office of the Deputy Director for Operations

Atty. Antonio Pagatpat as Deputy Director for Administration

Jose Doloiras as Assistant Director for Investigation Service

Roel Bolivar as Officer-In-Charge, Office of the Assistant Director for Intelligence Service

Dr. Rommel Papa as Officer-In-Charge, Office of the Assistant Director for Forensic & Scientific Research Service

Doloiras, Bolivar and Papa under the Office of the Deputy Director for Operations.

Under the office of the Deputy Director for Administration, three officials were appointed: