NBI chief reshuffles officials in key positions

MANILA -- National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Medardo de Lemos has reshuffled officials in key positions in the agency.
He recently signed eight special orders appointing officials under the RA 10867 or the NBI Modernization Law.
They include:
- Atty. Jose Yap as Officer-In-Charge of the Office of the Deputy Director for Operations
- Atty. Antonio Pagatpat as Deputy Director for Administration
- Jose Doloiras as Assistant Director for Investigation Service
- Roel Bolivar as Officer-In-Charge, Office of the Assistant Director for Intelligence Service
- Dr. Rommel Papa as Officer-In-Charge, Office of the Assistant Director for Forensic & Scientific Research Service
Doloiras, Bolivar and Papa under the Office of the Deputy Director for Operations.
Under the office of the Deputy Director for Administration, three officials were appointed:
- Victor Lorenzo as Officer-In-Charge at the Office of the Assistant Director for Information and Communications Technology Service
- Atty. Leo Leuterio as Assistant Director for Human Resource & Management Service
- Vicente De Guzman as Assistant Director for Comptroller Service