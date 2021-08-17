Sen. Risa Hontiveros gives a privilege speech at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on March 8, 2021. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File



MANILA - Government officials are not only expected to serve well but also set a good example to people by living modestly.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said this in a virtual presser Tuesday after the reported lavish wedding of DUMPER Philippine Transport Drivers Association (DUMPER-PTDA) Party-list Rep. Claudine Diana Bautista.

Bautista, who earlier tied the knot in the posh Balesin Island Club, drew flak from netizens and celebrities alike who noted that she was wearing an expensive Michael Cinco gown— quite unbecoming for a lawmaker representing a marginalized sector.

They said the money spent on the wedding could have been used to help drivers who have been struggling through the pandemic.

Hontiveros said public servants must ensure a “modest lifestyle” as respect to their constituents, especially those severely hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Sa aming mga nagtatrabaho sa gobyerno, para sa akin, 'yung isa sa mga pinakamahalagang utos ay dapat modest lifestyle. 'Yung mga opisyal at mga empleyado ay hinihimok to live modestly, o live in simple means,” Hontiveros said.

(The most important rule for those who are working in government, for me, is to live a modest lifestyle. Officials and government employees are called on to live modestly or live in simple means.)

Hontiveros said the backlash against Bautista is a lesson for public officials to be sensitive and empathize with their constituents who are suffering due to the pandemic.

She said she is not sure what would be the “recourse” for Bautista.

Meanwhile, for the transport sector Bautista represents, Hontiveros called for inclusion in an expanded service contracting so they could earn amid the pandemic, along with delivery riders who must also be given assistance.

“Sana ay mabigyan naming mga mambabatas itong matagal na at pandemic-era legislative agenda para sa mga transport sector, service sector, at logistics sub-sector,” Hontiveros said.

(I hope we lawmakers will be able to give the transport sector, service sector, and logistics sub-sector this legislative agenda.)

Earlier Tuesday, the national president of a drivers’ association said he bore no ill will towards Bautista for her lavish wedding.

DUMPER-PTDA National President Fermin Octubre said that in 2020, Bautista gave him aid thrice to distribute to drivers who did not receive help from the government.

He said he may approach Bautista again this month should the strictest lockdown level implemented in Metro Manila and other parts of the country be extended.

