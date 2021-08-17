Quezon City residents fall in line to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Quezon City Hall on August 13, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday confirmed 10,035 new COVID-19 infections, with those still battling the disease topping 105,000, the health department said.

The country's total recorded COVID-19 cases stood at 1,765,675, of which 105,787 are active, the Department of Health (DOH) said in its latest bulletin.

Majority or 96.1 percent of those still infected are mild cases, while 0.9 percent are asymptomatic.

Those severely ill account for 1.3 percent, while 0.9 percent are moderate cases and 0.7 percent are critical.

The positivity rate is at 22.2 percent, based on the samples received from 38,243 individuals on Sunday, data showed.

There were also 96 new deaths and 10,858 fresh recoveries.

These pushed the country's total fatalities to 30,462, and the total recoveries to 1,629,426.

Six laboratories failed to submit data.

More details to follow.

