MANILA— Ruling party PDP-Laban on Tuesday said it plans to include 6 Cabinet members, a governor, a lawmaker and other known personalities in its 2022 senatorial slate.

President Rodrigo Duterte's party is planning to field 8 to 9 party members and 3 other allies in next year's senatorial race, party Secretary General Melvin Matibag said in an online press conference.

Matibag said the ruling party is considering to include the following personalities in its senatorial ticket:

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles

Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque

Quirino Governor Dakila "Dax" Cua

Leyte Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez

"Ang tinitingnan natin dito winnability. Siyempre tinitingnan din natin dito track record at relationship sa pangulo," Matibag said.

Matibag said action star Robin Padilla was included in the initial list of PDP-Laban's potential senatorial candidates, but noted that he was not sure if the actor made the final cut.

The PDP-Laban official also declined to confirm if TV host Willie Revillame would run under the ruling party, saying he has yet to get confirmation about it as “it may be beyond his pay grade.”

More details to follow.