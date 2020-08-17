LOOK: Manila to unveil 'interactive', 'modern' Lagusnilad by end of August

MANILA - The City of Manila will unveil by the end of August the renovated Lagusnilad, an underground walkway which will feature motion-sensor and touch-screen installations, a city hall official said Monday.

The once flood-prone underpass has been renovated to become an interactive walkway that will house murals and installations inspired by the works of National Artist Botong Francisco, Manila Public Information Office chief Julius Leonen told ABS-CBN News.

Manila PIO chief Julius Leonen: Some of these installations are equipped with motion sensors and touch screens to make Lagusnilad an interactive underground pass.



The new Lagusnilad underpass is expected to be unveiled to the public by the end of August 2020. pic.twitter.com/loAIiPNmsw — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) August 17, 2020

"In line with the goal of making Manila a smart city, an interactive wall will be installed, and it will feature city promotions and tourism," he said.

Each interactive wall can accommodate up to 5 persons at a time, he said.

LOOK: Manila City unveils new design for Lagusnilad.



Architect Antonio Toledo’s concept is based on “the Spanish colonial heritage of Intramuros fused with modern-contemporary design features.” pic.twitter.com/vz8srXYXmV — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) August 17, 2020

The new Lagusnilad was designed by city architect Antonio Toledo, who took cues from Intramuros' Spanish colonial heritage and fused it with modern-contemporary design features, Leonen said.

"Key issues such as flooding, vagrants and security has been addressed by key agencies," he said.

"I don't have the number but it will have 24-hour security. A separate security office will be built inside the underpass," he said.

In June, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno shared actual pictures of the new underpass that would also feature vertical gardens and stone walls.

The project is part of the city's plan to redevelop the Lawton area, which began months after Moreno won the mayoralty race in May 2019.

Among the other improvements in the area are the installation a dancing fountain and free WiFi kiosks beside the Manila City Hall.

Moreno has been pushing to rebuild and modernize Manila to attract more investors, while also preserving the capital city's history and culture.