COA: P267 million in donations, including vehicles, unrecorded in PNP books

MANILA -- Donations made to the Philippine National Police totaling P267.085 million remain unrecorded in its books of accounts, according to the latest audit report of the Commission on Audit (COA).

As of end of 2021, the donations received by the PNP remain unrecorded due to the non-submission of deeds of donation and other relevant documents by logistics officers to their respective accounting units.

Included in the list are 49 units of Hyundai Elantra and 81 Starex vans donated from 2017 to 2020 by the Republic of Korea to regional and provincial offices as well as offices in the PNP headquarters.

HAPPENING NOW: PNP chief Oscar Albayalde meets with the chief of the Korea National Police, Commissioner General Lee Chul-Sung in Camp Karingal in Quezon City.



Lee will turn over 130 vehicles to the PNP donated by the Republic of Korea | via @raffsantos pic.twitter.com/PKzV1VhsSB — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 29, 2018

“Moreover, we gathered information from PNP’s annual reports and news articles and have noted that the following donations were not yet recorded in the books of accounts,” the state auditors said.

The list also included 22 units of Toyota Grandia donated by the Public Safety Savings and Loans Association, 4 units of Toyota Hilux from Servequest Properties Corporation, 2 units of Toyota Hilux from Rotary Club Makati Central, all donated in 2020.

P3.65 million worth of equipment such as scuba gear and other training equipment were donated by the United States government from 2020 to 2021, as quoted by the audit team from various news articles.

The audit team noted that the PNP management agreed to the recommendations, among others, to promptly submit copies of the deeds of donation and other documents for all unrecorded donated properties.

The PNP, in a comment to the audit team, reported that in the national headquarters, 40 out of the subject 50 donations were already taken up in the accounting records upon receipts of the deeds of donation by various offices concerned.

Other offices such as the National Capital Region Police Office as well as provincial offices in Regions 3, 5, 6 and 9, among others, have already submitted the necessary documents for recording.

A copy of the report was received by former PNP officer-in-charge Vicente Danao Jr. on June 30, 2022.