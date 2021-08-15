PH confirms first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday confirmed the Philippines' first case of the COVID-19 Lambda variant, a "variant of interest" (VOI) which studies have reportedly shown is more transmissible and vaccine-resistant than the other virus strains.

According to the agency, the Philippines' first Lambda case is a 35 year old female. The DOH, however, has yet to determine "whether she is a local or returning overseas Filipino."

She was asymptomatic and has already recovered after undergoing the 10-day isolation period.

The DOH assured the public that contact tracing is underway.

"This variant of interest has the potential to affect the transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 and is currently being monitored for its possible clinical significance," DOH said.

The Lambda variant, first detected in Peru last year, is more infectious than the original strain emerging from Wuhan, China in late 2019. Studies have shown that it is more resistant to COVID-19 vaccines.

It was classified as a VOI by the World Health Organization last June 14.

Philippine Genome Center Executive Director Dr. Cynthia Saloma in early July said the variant is an "emerging global public health risk" because it was first detected in Peru, which so far has the highest COVID-19 death rate.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO