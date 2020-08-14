RTVM office extends lockdown until Aug. 18

MANILA - The Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) office at the Malacañang complex will remain closed until Aug. 18, simultaneous with the prevailing modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

RTVM, Malacañang broadcast arm, said only personnel required to report for work can do so while the rest of its staff will fulfill their responsibilities on a "work from home" arrangement as a precaution against COVID-19.

"While RTVM remains under lockdown, we advise our clients to use virtual modes of communication for their concerns and queries. You may also visit our Facebook page for news and updates," it said in an advisory issued Thursday.

As of Friday, RTVM has 7 active COVID-19 cases @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/W3uyL2IbJ5 — Arianne Merez (@arianne_merez) August 14, 2020

RTVM initially closed its office from July 28 to Aug. 11 to give way to decontamination efforts after some of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, RTVM has seven active COVID-19 cases among its personnel.

