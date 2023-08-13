

MANILA — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Sunday advised residents in extreme northern Luzon to prepare for possible aftershocks after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook off Batanes.

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 9:43 a.m. Sunday. Its epicenter was located about 38 kilometers west of Sabtang, Batanes.

It had a depth of 10 kilometers, Phivolcs said in its advisory.

The earthquake was reportedly felt in some parts of northern Luzon, with Intensity I termors recorded in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte.

While no damage was expected, Phivolcs noted that aftershocks were possible.

Earthquakes are a normal occurrence across the Philippines as the country sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an region where quakes and volcanic eruptions take place.

