Philippine Coast Guard vessel MRRV-4402 maneuvers as a Chinese Coast Guard vessel (CCGV) blocks from port side at a distance approximately 100 yards while the PCG vessel navigates within 12 nautical miles of Ayungin shoal in this photo taken last June 30 and issued on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard



MANILA — The Chinese Coast Guard stationed in the West Philippine Sea “should behave,” the spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines said on Saturday, warning that Beijing would be blamed for “all the consequences that would arise” from hostile acts in the area.

The Philippines military will continue its resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre — which has been irking Beijing — especially after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued a statement that his administration would not abandon troops stationed in the decaying warship anchored near Ayungin Shoal.



“The China Coast Guard should behave. They should not resort to actions that are hostile that are in violation of international law that will endanger people’s lives,” said Col. Medel Aguilar, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.



“All the consequences that will arise from their singular hostile act will be blamed to them and to those above them,” he said.



When asked if the Philippines is seeking aid from other nations to help breach China’s blockade, Aguilar said: “I’m sure there are talks but I am not privy to these talks.”



Last week, several nations — including the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia and South Korea — rallied behind Manila, and condemned China’s use of a water cannon against a Filipino vessel sailing within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.



So far, one Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship is assigned to every vessel ferrying supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre, the country’s lone outpost near Ayungin Shoal, said PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela.



“The commandant of the PCG… is willing to deploy additional vessels to support the resupply mission,” he told reporters.



“The action of the PCG supporting the resupply mission is dependent on the decision of the Armed Forces of the Philippines leadership,” he said, noting that deploying a 97-meter vessel as an escort vessel is also an option.



“Kung kailangan natin magdagdag pa, the PCG is willing to add,” he said.



The Ayungin Shoal is a vital feature that China has been wanting to occupy, maritime security expert Jay Batongbacal said.



“Ayungin Shoal is a large atoll with a lagoon and it is closer to Palawan than Mischief Reef. It is the kind of atoll that the Chinese have been occupying,” he said.



“In terms of its productivity, we know that it was a fishing ground before and up until 2021… there were fishermen that would also go there,” he said.



Chinese vessels — including paramilitary boats — have swarmed near the area, with 85 percent of the 400 foreign vessels in the West Philippine Sea being controlled by Beijing, according to data from the PCG.



Last week, AFP chief-of-staff Romeo Brawner said that the Philippines is looking to deploy its own paramilitary fleet to counter China’s force in the West Philippine Sea.



But Aguilar clarified that this is just one of the military’s options.



“All of these options will be properly evaluated to test its feasibility… Lahat yan ay kinoconsider natin,” the AFP spokesperson said.



For several scholars, options to conduct joint patrols with China at this point is “ridiculous” and “laughable.”



“It’s quite funny. The problem with china is they always employ this gray zone tactics. You cannot talk peace and have a gun,” said Froilan Calilung, political science professor from the University of Santo Tomas.



“Ang hirap sa kaniya, laging may provocations na ginagawa. It’s really hard for us to have this joint patrol with China. It think it’s better that we explore these with other countries,” he said.



The Philippines, at this point, needs to be “determined and skilled” to breach the barricade China has set up around the Ayungin Shoal, said Renato De Castro, international studies professor at the De La Salle University.



“We have to be determined and skilled… in terms of being able to navigate the barricade,” he said.



“It boils down to national determination and i think the president has already indicated that we will not abandon the BRP Sierra Madre,” he said.



Batongbacal added that the Philippines should also begin upgrading its own ship production industry to increase its maritime muscle.



“Isa tayong archipelagic country so natural lang na dapat may sarili tayong industry Kung kaya ng indonesia, dapat kayanin din natin,” he said.



“Hindi lang yung depensa yung maiimprove natin, pero pati yung ekonomiya dahil magcrecreate tayo ng jobs,” he said.



Authorities said that the next resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre may happen as early as this week.



Officials have declined to answer questions as to the volume of the supply and changes to the strategy on how these would be delivered to the Philippines’ lone stronghold in the Ayungin Shoal.