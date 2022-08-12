Flood hits parts of Metro Cebu anew

Several areas in Metro Cebu were flooded again Friday afternoon after a short downpour in the area.

In videos captured by Leoj Onirac, several motorcycles are seen going through waist-deep waters in A.S. Fortuna, Mandaue City. Many children were also seen wading in the flood.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The flood, which subsided after an hour, brought heavy traffic to the area.

The rains were brought by thunderstorms, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

A landslide was also reported in Sitio Laya, Upper Kalunsan in Cebu City, making a nearby road impassable.—Report from Annie Perez