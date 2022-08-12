Inmates of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center prepare for a dance number. Annie Perez

MANILA — The famous Cebu dancing inmates are returning to the dance floor this Friday.

Some 180 inmates are set to perform 4 dance numbers, 2 of which are new, at the quadrangle of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

“We are happy to be able to dance again, and that we have visitors,” the detention center's leader alias "Taco" said in his native Cebuano.

The performances will be slightly different from the usual and will incorporate dancesport.

“There is a new flavor, one that is set for international. There are so good, they inspire us,” said Edward Hayco, who heads the Dancesport Team Cebu.

After Friday's dance number, the Provincial Capitol may consider including the performance again in its tourist packages.

The dancing inmates shot to fame in 2007 for their performance of Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

The group went on hiatus from 2010 to 2020, giving only the occasional special performances. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed their supposed comeback.

The inmates have been featured in the Netflix documentary series "Happy Jail."

— Report from Annie Perez

