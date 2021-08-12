President Rodrigo Duterte talks to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 5, 2021. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte protects 'no sacred cows', Malacañang said on Thursday, after state auditors flagged various deficiencies in the Department of Health's use of some P67 billion to address the COVID-19 crisis.

The Commission on Audit said the DOH's management of funds led to "missed opportunities" to combat the pandemic. COA said some of the agency's purchases lacked proper documentation, had "doubtful" liquidations, had no legal basis, and some other deficiencies.

Duterte has directed DOH to answer these allegations, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

"Ang Presidente po, walang sinasanto. There are no sacred cows in this administration," Roque said in a press briefing.

(The President tolerates no one.)

But the President "is withholding judgement" until DOH submits its comment and auditors come up with their final report, Roque said.

"Ngayon, premature pa po ah. Sasagot pa lang po ang DOH. Hintayin natin ang sagot. The President is keen to read the answers dahil medyo mabigat po ang mga obserbasyon," he said.

(It is still premature for now. The DOH will still answer. Let us wait for the response. The President is keen to read the answers because the observations are a bit heavy.)

As a former prosecutor and mayor, "Matagal na po sa gobyerno si Presidente at alam niya, hindi naman lahat ng observations ng COA eh dapat na paniwalaan kaagad kasi meron naman talagang pagkakataon para mag-explain ‘yong mga ahensya," Roque said.

(The President has long been in government and he knows that the observations of COA should not be believed immediately because agencies will still be given a chance to explain.)

"Ganoon pa man, hindi po namin minamaliit ang obserbasyon. Napakabigat na mga obserbasyon po ito at inaasahan natin ang komprehensibo at malinaw na kasagutan," he said.

(Nonetheless, we do not belittle the observation. These observations are heavy and we expect a comprehensive and clear answer.)

Asked when the President wanted to see this explanation, Roque said, "Mabigat po ito at sana bibigyan ng sapat na panahon ang pagsagot ng DOH."



(This is serious and let us give the DOH enough time to respond.)

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday said his agency was ready to show that it spent taxpayers' money well.

"The Php 67.3 billion is accounted for. Wala pong kinurakot, inilaan natin ang mga pondong ito para sa ating mga kababayan," he said.

(There is no corruption, all these funds were allocated for our countrymen.)

Duterte previously rejected calls to fire Duque over his alleged management of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Philippines is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks with some 1.6 million infections and 29,000 deaths.

Video courtesy of PTV