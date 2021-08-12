Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Santa Cruz town in Marinduque needs more confirmatory swab tests, COVID-19 vaccines, and contact tracers as cases rise, its mayor said Thursday.

The town was allotted only 20 RT-PCR tests daily, which are sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa, according to Mayor Antonio Uy. The town then receives results in 3 to 4 days, he added.

Santa Cruz is experiencing a "sharp increase or upward trend" in its cases after reporting a record-high of 56 cases this month, according to the mayor.

Its COVID-related deaths also increased to 25 from 8 last year, he said, adding that Marinduque has no crematorium.

"Ang apela ko lang po sana magkaroon ng bigger vaccine allocation sa Marinduque, especially sa Santa Cruz," Uy told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo, adding that 14.25 percent of the town was fully vaccinated.

Uy appealed to residents to get themselves checked by a doctor if they feel unwell.

" 'Yung mga tao po natatakot magpagamot dahil takot sila malaman na baka COVID, baka sila i-hospitalize dalhin sa OCVID ward at di na makauwi," he said.

(The people are scared to get treatment because they're afraid it would be COVID and that they would need to get hospitalized and be unable to return home.)

"Kailangan tanggapin ng mga tao na, kapag magkasakit, kailangan magpa-check up kaagad."

(People need to accept that if they're ill, they need to immediately undergo check-up.)

Marinduque as of Wednesday has 156 active COVID-19 cases out of a total 1,294 infections.

On the same day, the Philippines tallied 12,021 more COVID-19 cases, the highest in more than 4 months, bringing its total to 1,688,040 infections.

Of this figure, 81,399 or 4.8 percent were active, according to the Department of Health.