MANILA (UPDATE)- Manila Mayor Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso was named as Aksyon Demokratiko's new party president last Tuesday, two months before the filing of candidacies for the 2022 national elections, the party said Thursday.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto retained his position as executive vice president of the party that was founded by the late Sen. Raul Roco. Sotto is rumored to back Domagoso's possible presidential bid in next year's elections.

"Prior to his membership and eventual election as party President, Aksyon Demokratiko and Mayor Isko had a meeting of minds and hearts in many aspects," the party said in a statement.

"We agreed on the COVID-19 response then to providing jobs and livelihood at these times. We also agreed on the rule of law, focusing on education, housing, and health care," the party added.

"Aksyon is proud that Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso was elected Party President."

The Manila Mayor said he is honored to lead a "progressive party that has genuine concern for Filipinos."

"Masaya ako na maraming alignments sa nais naming isulong sa Asenso Manileno, ang aking napapabilangang lokal na partido."

(I am happy that Aksyon Demokratiko is aligned with Asenso Manilenyo, my local party, in so many issues.)

The party's president was Mandaluyong City councilor Danny de Guzman until Domagoso's election.

Aksyon Demokratiko's new set of officials are as follows:

Chair: Former Asst. Secretary Ernest Ramel Jr.

Vice Chair: Concepcion, Tarlac Mayor Andy Lacson

President: Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso

Executive Vice President: Vico Sotto

Secretary General: Former National Youth Commission Chair Leon Flores III

VP for Women: May Lim

VP for Youth: Councilor Kaye Ann Legaspi

Deputy Sec-Gen: Jayson San Juan

Treasurer: Michael Roy Cuerpo

Gen. Counsel: Atty. Normandy Baldovino Jr

Executive Director: John Erdie delos Santos

"We saw in Yorme someone with a clean track record, tangible accomplishments, and a vision that the party shares," Ramel said in a statement.

"We are confident that he will be able to help lead the party in its thrust to be a unifying force in an atmosphere of heavy political polarization," he said.

Sen. Roco's widow and Aksyon co-founder Sonia Roco said her husband's dream for the Philippines could "only be realized if we all continue to motivate young, progressive, reform-oriented leaders to take on leadership roles, especially in public service."

The new officials were supposed to be sworn in during the 16th death anniversary of Roco last August 5, but the event was canceled as the Manila Mayor had to address "chaos" in vaccination sites.

The party announced its list of new officials just a few days ahead of the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) August 15 deadline for the submission of the Sworn Information Update Statement (SIUS).

The SIUS - a document stating the party's office details, list of officers, list of elected members, and other information - is meant "to ensure that those in the registry are still in existence and continue to comply with the requirements of the Constitution," the Comelec said in an earlier circular.

Prior to joining Aksyon Demokratiko, Domagoso served as vice-chairman for political affairs of the National Unity Party, which supported his failed senatorial bid in 2016.

Domagoso resigned from the NUP on August 4, his chief of staff Cesar Chavez told ABS-CBN News in an earlier interview. He had no problem there that may have prompted his transfer to Aksyon Demokratiko, according to the latter's new chair, Ramel.

"Siguro, kung meron man, baka nagsalita na yung National Unity Party laban sa kaniya or kung anuman yung pwede nilang sabihin," Ramel told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo last Tuesday.

"Kami naman, tinanggap naman namin siya sa basehan ng prinsipyo, ideyalismo at plataporma, at pati track record niya. Kasi, alam mo naman na iniingatan ng Aksyon Demokratiko yung imahe ng aming founder, si former Senator, the late Raul Roco. So, andun po kami nakalinya. At, makita mo naman, katulad ng isang ehemplo ng partido, si Mayor Vico Sotto. So nakita n'yo naman how the party is recruiting and growing," he added.

The Manila Mayor has yet to formally announce his plans for the 2022 national elections even as his ascent to Aksyon Demokratiko's leadership continues to fuel speculation that he is supposedly positioning himself for the upcoming presidential race.

