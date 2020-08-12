Pasig City to open free COVID-19 testing slots for reservation

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Wednesday said the local government will be opening reservations for those who want to get tested for the coronavirus disease.

According to Sotto, they decided to do the testing by reservation to avoid crowding in the testing facility.

"And then sa testing, nag-iimprove tayo. In fact, bukas, 'yung una naming by reservation...ayaw kasi namin 'yung walk-in na testing, kasi baka mamaya, 5,000 'yung pumila, sabay-sabay. Baka dagsain, maraming gustong magpa-test ngayon," he said in an interview on ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(In terms of testing, we are improving. In fact, Thursday, we will start testing by reservation. We don't want to do walk-in testing, because there might be 5,000 who will line up. It might get crowded, especially since a lot of people want to get tested.)

Sotto said they will open 300 slots per day. Those interested may call the designated testing hotline which they will announce through the city's social media pages.

The testing will be held at Tanghalang Pasigueño.

"Three hundred at a time, mayroon po kami ngayong bago, ia-announce na lang namin sa mga social media page din, na 300 people, puwedeng mag-reserve ng slot. First come, first serve basis po ito," Sotto said.

(We will be opening reservations for testing, and we will announce the details on social media. Three hundred people can reserve for a slot. The test will be done on a first come, first serve basis.)

Sotto also said those who are experiencing symptoms just need to call the hotline. They will be tested after evaluation by the city's health professionals.

Meanwhile, Sotto acknowledged the city's hospitals are currently on full capacity.

"To be very frank about it, punong-puno ang mga ospital natin, both public and private," he said. (To be frank, our hospitals are already full, both public and private hospitals.)

"Medyo hirap po tayo ngayon pagdating sa kapasidad ng mga ospital." We are having difficulties when it comes to the capacity of our hospitals.)

He also appealed to the public to stay at home unless they need to go out for work or to buy essentials.

"Kaya pakiusap ko na rin po sa mga tagapakinig natin at manonood ngayon, hangga't maari, kung hindi naman po dahil sa trabaho o bibili ng mga pangunahing bilihin, sa bahay na lang po muna tayo," Sotto said.

(I appeal to listeners and viewers that as much as possible, unless you need to go to work or by essentials, stay at home.)

As of August 11, Pasig City has a total of 2,416 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,351 are considered active cases.

There also 929 patients who have recovered from the illness, and 136 who succumbed to it.