Negros Occidental provincial capitol under lockdown due to COVID-19 cases

The 5-day lockdown at the Provincial Capitol of Negros Occidental begins today, August 12, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Negros Occidental Provincial Capitol Public Information Office

The Provincial Capitol of Negros Occidental went on a 5-day lockdown beginning Wednesday following the surge of COVID-19 infections

at the capitol and hospitals, especially the Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital.

Rayfrando Diaz, provincial administrator, said the lockdown which will be until August 16, is based on the recommendation

of the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Ernell Tumimbang said the current surge in COVID-19 cases compelled them to recommend the lockdown.

At the provincial capitol, Tumimbang said several departments have been affected by the pandemic.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan and the Vice Governor's Office had been compromised three times. Other offices that were compromised as well were the Provincial Veterinary, Accounting Office, BAC Office, Provincial Health Office, Public Information Office and Tourism Offices.

Diaz said there are also employees at the capitol who want to undergo swab testing after being in close contact with persons found positive for the virus.

The PHO believes that they will be able to stop the transmission of the virus with the lockdown.

The frontliners, the PHO, disaster management team and the command center will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the province.

All provincial government employees will be on strict home quarantine during the lockdown.

The Bacolod City Government Center was also placed on lockdown last Monday until Sunday for disinfection and preventive decontamination.

This after 2 coronavirus-positive employees of the Land Tax Division at the Bacolod City Government Center died. Six others were also found positive for the virus.