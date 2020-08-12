Gov't offices in Bago City, Negros Occ. on skeleton workforce to prevent COVID spread

The local government of Bago City is on skeleton workforce to prevent community transmission of the virus. Photo courtesy of the Bago City Public Information Office

Government offices in Bago City, Negros Occidental began operating with skeleton workforce on Wednesday to limit the possible exposure to COVID-19 among employees reporting for work.

Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo said the work arrangement would be in place until further notice.

As of Aug. 11, the city has logged 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including an additional one on the same day.

Of the total, 31 are active cases.

Meanwhile, in the neighboring La Carlota City, eight more COVID-19 cases were recorded, also as of Aug. 11.

La Carlota City Mayor Rex Jalando-on said the new cases involve close contacts of a power plant worker in the city who earlier tested positive for the virus.

Six of the eight are members of the worker's household in Barangay Cubay, and the remaining two are his co-workers.

Jalando-on said the swab test results of 10 other co-workers turned out negative.

Meanwhile, Jalando-on said they are waiting for the swab test results of city hall employees who were exposed to a person who tested positive for the virus.

The city hall is in lockdown since Aug. 10 until the 14th.

The mayor has issued an Executive Order implementing a general curfew from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Senior Citizens and minors are not allowed to go out of their residences.

The mayor has also temporarily suspended the city's Market Day every Saturday to prevent the further spread of the virus.