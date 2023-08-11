University of the Philippines (UP) students under the Reserved Officers Training Corps (ROTC) perform a military drill on April 30, 2017 at the Diliman campus in Quezon City. Manny Palmero, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa on Friday invoked gender equality in justifying the inclusion of female students in the proposed mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC).

“Sila yung nagsisigaw ng gender equality eh, yung mga kababaihan. Ano ba 'yan... equality to all opportunities. So, this is an opportune time given to them to serve their country. Bakit sila magrereklamo?” Dela Rosa said.

“Gender equality, so maging equal tayo sa kababaihan. Bigyan natin sila ng tsansa na i-depensa ang ating bansa at magserbisyo sila in terms of calamity, at makatulong silang mag-respond in times of calamity kahit na just to secure their own families, their own children,” he added.



(They are the ones calling for gender equality. That means equality in all opportunities... Why will they complain? Let's give them a chance to defend the country, serve during calamities, or even just secure their own families and children.)

During his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had said he wanted to make ROTC mandatory in Grades 11 and 12.

The ROTC was made optional in 2002 following the controversial death of Mark Chua, a University of Santo Tomas student who was allegedly killed by fellow cadet officers for exposing corruption in the program.

It is now 1 of 3 components of the National Service Training Program that college students can choose from, along with the Civic Welfare Training Service and Literacy Training Service.

Dela Rosa, principal sponsor of the ROTC bill, said the measure would prepare students for any eventuality, especially given recent fresh tensions with China in the West Philippine Sea.

“Kailangan talaga natin as a nation dapat laging handa... Otherwise, hindi tayo rerespetuhin ng China. Alam mo na, bababuyin lang tayo ng China dahil alam nila na very weak ang ating defense,” the senator said.

“May kasabihan tayo na we have to train in order not to fight.. we have to train para makita ng kalaban na trained tayo, na ready tayo to respond, ready tayo to react kung tayo ay aatakehin nila. Maghunus-dili rin sila, mag-isip-isip din sila na hindi sila basta papasok sa atin,” he added.

(We need to always be prepared. Otherwise, China will not respect ys because they know our defenses our very weak. We have a saying that we have to train in order not to fight. We have to train to show the enemy we are ready to respond, react if they attack us. That way, they will hesitate.)