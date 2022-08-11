Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The declaration of climate emergency in Makati City is meant to serve as a wake-up call to its citizens to scale up action against global warming, its mayor said Thursday.

According to Mayor Abby Binay, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed their climate change initiatives on the back seat.

"It's a wake-up call for all stakeholders, whether it be government, the private sector or households," she told ANC's "Headstart". "We are experiencing climate change. We are experiencing it today, and there is no time to waste."

To mitigate climate change, the country's financial hub will install solar panel in schools and offices, Binay said. The city government is also mulling replacing its fleet of cars with electric vehicles.

Makati is also partnering with the Korea International Cooperation Agency to use electric buses for its smart public transport system.

For its part, the private sector is pursuing green initiatives to help stem the crisis, Binay said.

The target completion date of the Makati Subway, which the city hopes will help decongest traffic and improve air quality, is set in 2025, she added.

A bike lane stretching 5 kilometers from the city hall all the way to EDSA will also be installed.

In light of extreme weather events happening in many parts of the world, Binay said the current climate change initiatives are found wanting.

She cited the severe flooding in Seoul and the heat wave broiling Spain.

"What we're doing is not enough. There's really a need to declare a climate emergency... There's no time to spare to address the issues of climate change," she said.