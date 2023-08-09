NBI files estafa complaint vs Flex Fuel president, 11 others

MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed a syndicated estafa complaint against Flex Fuel Corporation president Ildefonso Medel Jr. over allegations of fraud raised by the company’s co-owners.

The NBI Anti-Fraud Division also filed the complaint against 11 other officers of Flex Fuel before the Taguig Prosecutors Office, according to a document exclusively provided to ABS-CBN News on Wednesday.

Flex Fuel's former co-owner/chairman, actor-host Luis Manzano, was not included in the complaint.

Manzano previously said that he consulted the NBI as early as September last year regarding Flex Fuel’s failure to meet its obligations with its co-owners and investors.

He eventually submitted a complaint affidavit against the company last November and claimed that the company owes him P66 million.

Flex Fuel denied the allegations and emphasized that they are not operating a scam or any fraudulent activity. The company said a disgruntled shareholder has been besmirching its reputation.

Flex Fuel said it has always been transparent to its investors and disclosed that the pandemic and the war in Ukraine affected its sales.—Reports from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News

