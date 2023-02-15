NBI serves another subpoena to Flex Fuel, Luis Manzano

MANILA - The National Bureau of Investigation has served another subpoena to Flex Fuel Corporation and its former co-owner/chairman, actor-host Luis Manzano.

They are invited to explain in the ongoing investigation on the allegations of fraud raised by the company’s co-owners.

The law firm representing Manzano sent a messenger during the hearing last Monday, bringing a letter requesting for a 15-day extension.

The NBI, instead, scheduled the hearing for Feb. 20, during which both parties are expected to attend.

There are now 50 co-owners who filed an estafa complaint at the NBI against Flex Fuel and Manzano.

Manzano previously explained that he consulted the NBI as early as September last year regarding Flex Fuel’s failure to meet its obligations with its co-owners and investors.

He eventually submitted a complaint affidavit against the company last November and claimed that the company owes him P66 million.

Flex Fuel denied the allegations and emphasized that they are not operating a scam or any fraudulent activity. The company said a disgruntled shareholder has been besmirching its reputation.

Flex Fuel said it has always been transparent to its investors and disclosed that the pandemic and the war in Ukraine affected its sales.

