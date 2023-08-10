6 gov't execs, Bohol mayor facing graft raps over 'fraudulent' water permit

MANILA — Some high-ranking government officials and a mayor in Bohol are facing a graft and corruption complaint from the Office of the Ombudsman over an alleged "fraudulent" water permit issued in Balilihan town.

Based on the criminal complaint filed by the Bohol Clean Water Alliance (BCWA) on Wednesday, the respondents include Balilihan Mayor Maria Pureza Chatto, officials from the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), National Water Resources Board (NWRB), and the Department of Science and Technology, among others.

The issue stemmed from the issuance of a water permit in Balilihan over Bugwak Spring, a water source, which the local government allegedly indicated to be located in Barangay Santo Niño.

Complainants Emmanuel Ramasola and and Erastus Leopando, BCWA representatives, however, said the spring was located in Barangay Magsaysay in Sevilla town.

The two also cited a result from an NWRB ocular inspection in 2021, "which show that Balilihan misled the NWRB during the application process by indicating in its application form that Bugwak Spring is in Balilihan when ti fact, it was situated in Magsaysay, Sevilla, Bohol."

This made Balilihan "not entitled" to the water permit, they said.

Aside from this, Sevilla's municipal mayor and barangay Magsaysay were also not notified of the Balilihan town's water permit application on Bugwak Spring, based on the complaint.

This was why the the BCWA representatives said the respondents acted with "manifest partiality, evident bad faith, and gross negligence and gave unwarranted benefits, advantage and preference," to Balilihan's municipal government when they affirmed the validity of a water permit "obtained fraudulently."

“It is the height of inequity for LGU Balilihan to utilize water obtained from Bugwak Spring in Barangay Magsaysay, Sevilla, Bohol," the complaint read.

"It is an affront to Barangay Magsaysay and Sevilla’s territorial jurisdiction since LGU Balilihan did not secure their consent, much less inform them, before the start of the water supply project’s construction or even ask for a permit from Barangay Magsaysay or from LGU Sevilla,” it added.

WHAT THE BALILIHAN MAYOR SAID

In a statement, Balilihan Mayor Maria Pureza Chatto said she has yet to receive a copy of the complaint from the Office of the Ombudsman, and expressed her disappointment.

She said truth and justice would prevail, describing the complaint as "baseless and politically motivated."

"It is clear that Ramasola, likewise supported by our political opponents, is trying to harass me and distract me from my work. However, I will not be intimidated by his tactics. I am confident that I can overcome this harassment and continue to serve the people of Balilihan," Chatto said.

"I want to assure the people of Balilihan that I am fighting for water rights for our town. I have always been transparent about my efforts to secure a reliable water supply for our people, and I will continue to do so," she said.

"Rest assured that this will not deter me from continuing with the project," she added.

ABS-CBN News is withholding the names of other respondents pending their response. All 6 government officials were sought for comment on the complaint through email or text, and calls to their offices.

