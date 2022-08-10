Residents are seen along the banks of the estero as the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission (PRRC) relocates informal settler families (ISFs) of the Estero de Magdalena in Binondo, Manila on June 20, 2019. The project is part of the rehabilitation effort of the government to clean up Manila Bay and waterways within the city. The ISFs are bound to be relocated at Barangay Cabuco, Trece Martires, Cavite to ensure their safety for the upcoming rainy season. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — AGRI party-list Rep. Wilbert Lee on Wednesday defended his proposed law granting "rental subsidy" for informal settlers residing in hazardous areas, saying it would help them move to better housing.

"Natutuwa ako at maraming sumusuporta. Pero marami ring actually nagagalit. Gusto ko lang ipaliwanag, ito ay isang panukala na nagsasabi na bigyan ng subsidiya yung informal settlers na nakatira sa mga mapanganib na lugar, lalo na yung doon sa tabi ng riles, ilalim ng tulay, nasa estero, nakikita natin tuwing bumabaha," Lee said.

Under Lee's House Bill 2879 or proposed "Rental Housing Subsidy Act", beneficiaries will get a monthly rental subsidy pegged at P3,500.

Lee said the subsidy will not be given to the informal settlers but to their landlords.

"Hindi ito ibibigay sa kanila, ito po ay bibigay natin diretso sa mga magpapaupa sa kanila," he said.

The proposed law also aims to provide eligible beneficiaries the assistance so they can access formal housing options and stay in areas closer to their source of livelihood.

A similar bill hurdled the House during the 18th Congress, but failed to get the nod of the Senate.

