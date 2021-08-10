Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso delivers a speech on July 18, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATED) - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday said the distribution of cash aid in the capital city will begin August 11, adding that the city government has already withdrawn the funds.

"Bukas po ay ide-deploy na ng Manila Department of Social Welfare ang ayuda," Domagoso said in a Facebook live video.

(The Manila Department of Social Welfare will begin distributing the cash aid tomorrow.)

"Masayang-masaya po ako na mabibigay na ang ayuda bukas. Handa na po ngunit mga kababayan, makisuyo lang eh mag-behave tayo. Kusang disiplina," he said.

(I am very happy that we can distribute the cash aid tomorrow. It is ready, but I am appealing to Manila residents, please behave. Let's discipline ourselves.)

"Walang maiinip, walang mag-uunahan. Disiplina lang mga kababayan," he said.

(No one should lose their patience, no one should try to get ahead of others. We need discipline.)

The development comes after the Manila mayor was reportedly summoned to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) headquarters in Makati City at around 6 p.m., a source told ABS-CBN News.

Domagoso met with Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and MMDA chair Benhur Abalos to discuss President Rodrigo Duterte's directives over the cash aid for Manila, the source said.

The DSWD, DILG and the DND are in charge of monitoring the distribution of cash aid in barangays, said Ma. Asuncion Fugoso, officer-in-charge of the Manila Department of Social Welfare, in a separate interview.

Duterte, in a taped speech aired late Monday, said the cash aid for a particular city would be coursed through various agencies instead of the local government.

The President criticized the unnamed mayor for allegedly having "disorganized" thoughts, and even brought up the said politician's sexy photos circulating online.

Duterte did not name any politician, but Domagoso - a former actor - is the lone Metro Manila mayor who had half-naked photos on the internet while he was still a young actor.

Domagoso thanked the executive branch for granting the cash aid to the capital city.

"Maraming salamat kay Pangulong Duterte, sa DSWD, sa DILG, at sa Department of National Defense," he said.

(Thank you to President Duterte, to the DSWD, to the DILG, and to the Department of National Defense.)

HOW TO CLAIM AYUDA IN MANILA

Manila cash aid beneficiaries will have to bring their barangay certificate and valid ID to claim the fund, Fugoso said.

"Hindi natin kaya mag-house to house dahil 380,000 plus ang makakatanggap na pamilya," she told Teleradyo's SRO.

(We cannot afford to go from house to house because there are more than 380,000 family beneficiaries.)

"Tutuloy po natin yung ginagawa natin dati na face-to-face pero with social distancing. Lahat po ng health protocols ay susundin natin," she said.

(We will continue with the face-to-face distribution but with social distancing. We will follow all health protocols.)

Fugoso said not all indigent families in the capital city are expected to receive cash aid from the government as the fund downloaded to Manila would only cover 380,000 families.

There are some 750,000 poor families in Manila, she said.

"Ang nakalagay po sa joint memorandum circular, kung sino po ang dating nakalista ay sila pa rin po," she said.

(According to the joint memorandum circular, the beneficiaries are the same.)

The Manila mayor earlier said that he is in the process of sourcing some P35 million to provide cash aid for other families that would not be included in the national government's list of beneficiaries.

"Kung may kakulangan, gagawan natin paraan," Domagoso said.

(If the fund is not enough, we will find a way.)

