MAYNILA - Inaasahan ng gobyerno na sa pagsapit ng Halalan 2022, lahat ng botante sa bansa ay nabakunahan na laban sa COVID-19.

Mahalaga ito dahil ito ang magdidikta sa kung paano gagawin ng Commission of Elections ang 2022 national elections, ayon kay Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

“I think the COMELEC will just wait and see what the situation is. By that time sa 2022, sa May elections, I think we have covered everybody for vaccination, all voters, by that time, fully vaccinated na sila,” aniya.

“By 2022, we will be concentrating on vaccinating children. So iyong mga adults, 18 and above fully vaccinated na iyon. Ang hahabulin nalang natin sa 2022 ay iyong under 18,” dagdag niya.

Aminado naman si Nograles na pagdating sa eleksyon, ang Comelec ang may pinal na desisyon sa ipatutupad na polisiya.

“Because it is a constitutional body, it is independent. It is independent of the President, the IATF. In fact kami sa IATF, hindi kami pwede maglabas ng guidelines when it comes to elections," aniya.

"We can give recommendations and guidance to Comelec but it is the Comelec that conducts the elections and it not obliged to listen to anybody, strictly speaking,” paliwanag ni Nograles.

Matatandaang una nang sinabi ng Comelec na pumalo na sa 60 million ang nagparehistro para bumoto sa 2022 national elections.

Malapit ito sa kanilang minimum target na 61 million registered voters.

