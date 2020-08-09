Low pressure area intensifies into tropical depression Ferdie

PAGASA

MANILA - A low pressure area west of Pangasinan province intensified into a tropical depression on Sunday night, weather bureau PAGASA said.

Named “Ferdie,” the country's sixth storm, was last spotted at 225 kilometers northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan while packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph as of 10 p.m., based on PAGASA’s weather bulletin issued at 11 p.m.

It was last seen moving northeastward at 20 kph.

It is forecast to move generally northward over the West Philippine Sea and is likely to exit the PAR Monday morning.

It is not expected to make landfall while inside the Philippine territory.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 1 has been raised over the following areas:

Western portion of Ilocos Norte (Badoc, Pinili, Currimao, Batac City, Paoay, San Nicolas, Laoag City, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Burgos)

Western portion of Ilocos Sur (Santa Cruz, Tagudin, Santa Lucia, Galimuyod, Salcedo, Candon City, Banayoyo, Santiago, Burgos, Lidlidda, San Esteban, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Santa, Caoayan, Vigan City, Santa Catalina, San Vicente, San Ildefonso, Bantay, Sinait, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, Cabugao)

La Union

Western portion of Pangasinan (San Fabian, Dagupan City, Mangaldan, Calasiao, San Carlos City, Mangatarem, Aguilar, Lingayen, Binmaley, Infanta, Labrador, Sual, Bugallon, Dasol, Agno, Burgos, Mabini, Bani, Bolinao, Anda, Alaminos City)

Northern portion of Zambales (Candelaria, Santa Cruz)

PAGASA warned residents of said area to expect winds between 30 to 60 kph or intermittent rains in the next 36 hours.

Ferdie and the enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring monsoon rains over Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, and occasional rains over Batanes, Cagayan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon.

Residents of the affected areas are also warned of that flooding and possible landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged downpour especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.

PAGASA, likewise, said it is monitoring two other weather disturbances outside the PAR.

Tropical Storm Jangmi was last spotted 950 km north northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

Another tropical depression was also spotted 2,660 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon. It is unlikely to enter the PAR.

Ferdie developed into a tropical depression hours after Tropical Depression Enteng left the PAR.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.