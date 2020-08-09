Tropical storm Enteng exits Philippines

MANILA - Tropical storm Enteng left the Philippine area of responsibility at 1 p.m. Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's fifth storm had no direct impact and was last spotted 730 kilometers Northeast of Basco, Batanes as of 4 p.m., PAGASA said in its latest bulletin.

PAGASA however said that gusty conditions associated with the Southwest Monsoon or habagat may be experienced in the next 24 hours over Pangasinan, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

The Southwest Monsoon, enhanced by Enteng and the Low Pressure Area (LPA) west of Dagupan City will bring monsoon rains over Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Cavite, Batangas, and MIMAROPA and occasional rains over Metro Manila, Aklan, Antique, and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said.

"Flooding and rain-induced landslide may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," the .

