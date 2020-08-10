DOH encourages wearing face masks at home

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said Filipinos should wear face masks even at home, especially if a family member has symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
This, after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that household members should wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at home because COVID-19 transmission is now through families.
DOH said members of a household must wear masks under these conditions:
1. If there is a symptomatic person in the household
2. If there is a member of the household that is part of the vulnerable population
The vulnerable population refers to senior citizens, people with pre-existing medical conditions, or with compromised immune system.
The DOH has said that wearing a face mask and other PPEs can reduce a person’s risk of COVID-19 transmission by at least 85 percent.
The government has also mandated the use of face shield in public transport as added protection against COVID-19. Philippines has so far logged 129,913 total cases, 59,970 of which are active cases on Sunday.
