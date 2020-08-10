DOH encourages wearing face masks at home

Government employees wear makeshift face shield made of PVC film at the Borongan City Hall, Eastern Samar on March 19, 2020. Due to the lack of supply of face masks, the office of Vice Mayor Emmanuel Tiu Sonco initiated the production of the improvised face protection to be given to the employees and frontliners as a preventive measure against Covid-19. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said Filipinos should wear face masks even at home, especially if a family member has symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This, after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that household members should wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at home because COVID-19 transmission is now through families.

DOH said members of a household must wear masks under these conditions:

1. If there is a symptomatic person in the household

2. If there is a member of the household that is part of the vulnerable population

The vulnerable population refers to senior citizens, people with pre-existing medical conditions, or with compromised immune system.

The DOH has said that wearing a face mask and other PPEs can reduce a person’s risk of COVID-19 transmission by at least 85 percent.

The government has also mandated the use of face shield in public transport as added protection against COVID-19. Philippines has so far logged 129,913 total cases, 59,970 of which are active cases on Sunday.