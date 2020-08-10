COVID-19 test in the Philippines: Where to go and how much you should pay

MANILA (UPDATED) -- There are now over 100 laboratories accredited to run COVID-19 tests in the Philippines. While polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests can be covered by PhilHealth, many individuals opt to pay for testing on their own for various reasons.



Many laboratories are private institutions and prices for a PCR test vary from a few thousand pesos to more than P10,000.

Below are the details of some laboratories offering PCR testing, which unlike antibody rapid test kits, is able to accurately detect if a patient’s sample has the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION

Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center

Walk-in: P5,000

Philippine Red Cross

Cost: P4,000

Turnaround time: 24 to 48 hours

How to book: Call 1155 or download RC143 app and connect to Viber chat

Safeguard DNA Diagnostics

Cost: 3,300

How to book: (02)82967595

St. Luke’s Medical Center (Quezon City and Taguig)

Cost (outpatient service for asymptomatic individuals): P 4,777.78 (gross rate), P 4,300.00 (with 10% courtesy discount), P3,822.22 (for Senior/PWD with 20% discount)­­

How to book: (for Global City) 09985822276 or 87897700 local 1006, 1050 or 5104; (for Quezon City) 09479943550 or 87230101 local 4163, 5564 or 4815; [email protected]

The Medical City

Cost: P6,000 (as of Aug. 11)

Turnaround time: 48 to 72 hours

How to book: Inquire via Facebook Page or 09985822276 (Global City), 09479943550 (Quezon City)



OUTSIDE METRO MANILA

QualiMed Hospital

Cost (outpatient, by appointment): 4,500 (addt’l fee for symptomatic patients)

How to book: QualiMed Hospital - Sta. Rosa (Laguna)

https://www.facebook.com/QualiMed.STR/

QualiMed Hospital - San Jose Del Monte (Bulacan)

https://www.facebook.com/QualiMedSJDM/

QualiMed Hospital - Iloilo

https://www.facebook.com/qualimed.iloilo/

Daniel O. Mercado Medical Center (Tanauan, Batangas)

https://www.facebook.com/DMMC.MGHI/

Turnaround time: 3-5 days

Safeguard DNA Diagnostics Inc.

Cost: 3,300

How to book: 09167206170 (Pangasinan, Baguio, Nueva Ecija, La Union, Tarlac)

09171443096 (Cavite)

09171129823 (Laguna)

09772416950 (Caraga)

09167206170 (Region 1)

09491046873 (Pampanga)

09491046873 (Bulacan)