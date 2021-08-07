Photo from PAGASA

MANILA— The tropical storm off Batanes on Saturday morning entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and will be called "Huaning," PAGASA said.

According to the state weather bureau's 4 a.m. bulletin, Huaning has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 80 kph.

The weather disturbance entered PAR at 5 a.m. It was last located north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes before the development.

The country's eighth storm is moving east northeast slowly, said PAGASA.

Tropical cyclone bulletins, the weather agency said, will be released starting 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The weather agency added that the southwest monsoon or habagat is currently affecting areas of Luzon and Visayas.

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Benguet, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms on Saturday, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, isolated thunderstorms or rains will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to the habagat.

