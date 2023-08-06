Light traffic at NLEX as floods recede

Vehicles pass through the Balintawak tollway along the North Luzon Expressway in Caloocan City on October 22, 2020, more than a week before tollways go fully cashless on November 2, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) experienced lighter traffic on Sunday, days after motorists were snarled in heavy traffic after monsoon rains triggered flooding on the major highway.

As of Sunday morning, NLEX traffic management head Robin Ignacio said the traffic buildup at some parts of the thoroughfare only reached up to a hundred meters, compared to the 6-kilometer traffic jam experienced last week.

But Ignacio cautioned that the traffic at NLEX may become heavier in the afternoon as motorists return to Metro Manila for another work week ahead.

Flooding at some parts of NLEX, Ignacio said, reached only 0.2 meters on Sunday, with a slight rise to 0.3 meters due to a high tide.

NLEX operations to siphon out water were still ongoing.

"Sana po iyong ating mga motorista na bibiyahe ay pwede nang bumiyahe habang ngayon ay light traffic para po hindi sila sabay-sabay mamayang hapon," Ignacio told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(We are calling on motorists plying NLEX to travel while traffic is still light at the highway to avoid a possible buildup of vehicles later in the afternoon.)

"Ina-anticipate po natin na mataas iyong volume na babalik po ng Metro Manila ngayong hapon," he added.

(We are anticipating that the volume of vehicles returning to Metro Manila will increase by the afternoon.)

As of last week, Ignacio had said that NLEX leadership was studying the possibility of suspending the toll fee increase after floods hit some parts of the expressway.

RELATED VIDEO: