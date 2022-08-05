US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Philippines

MANILA—US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Manila for his expected meetings with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Foreign Affairs Sec. Enrique Manalo.

The US Embassy in Manila confirmed Blinken's arrival on Friday night.

It tweeted a picture of the American top diplomat being welcomed by US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson and officials from the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.

.@SecBlinken's first visit to the Philippines as Secretary of State symbolizes the U.S. commitment to strengthening and expanding our relationship with the Philippines as #FriendsPartnersAllies. Welcome and mabuhay! #SecBlinkenInPH pic.twitter.com/uFA3ONRrvH — U.S. Embassy in the Philippines (@USEmbassyPH) August 5, 2022

Blinken arrived from Phnom Penh, Cambodia after attending the US-ASEAN Ministerial Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price earlier said Blinken will meet Marcos Jr. to talk about the Philippines and the United States' "increased cooperation on energy, trade, and investment, advancing our shared democratic values, and pandemic recovery."

"Secretary Blinken will reinforce and underscore to our Philippine allies that our commitment to our Mutual Defense Treaty is ironclad," East Asian and Pacific Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel J. Kritenbrink also said in a press conference.

"He also intends to have important discussions on enhanced cooperation on trade and investment and on clean energy, as well as on advancing our shared democratic values and strengthening respect for human rights, including press freedom."

Blinken is the first US Secretary of State to visit the Philippines since his predecessor Mike Pompeo's trip to Manila in 2019 during the Trump administration.

Blinken's trip to Manila comes as the United States and China jostle for global power, especially in the Indo-Pacific, wherein Washington has pivoted its leadership efforts to challenge Beijing's aggression and rising influence in the region.

