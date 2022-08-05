Courtesy of Consolacion LGU

Heavy downpour triggered more landslides in Antique and Cebu on Friday.

In Cebu, a landslide hit the diversion road of Sitio Riverside, Brgy. Nangka in Consolacion town.

According to the town’s disaster risk reduction and manage office, it was triggered by continuous rains since Thursday night.

No one was reported hurt in the incident.

The road was temporarily closed off to motorists, and alternative routes were set up. The local social welfare office also evacuated families who live near the area.

The Mantayupan Falls in southern Cebu also overflowed due to the heavy downpour, flooding villages in nearby Barili town.

The Barili public information office said residents in the villages of Santa Ana and Poblacion were evacuated after a bridge collapsed after being hit by a tree.

In Antique, a part of the mountain in Brgy. Adadan, Laua-an town collapsed, resulting in pile of rocks and soil blocking the nearby road.

Buses and other large vehicles going to nearby villages and towns were stranded due to the landslide.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Officials said they are still clearing the road of debris. – With reports from Annie Perez and Rolen Escaniel

