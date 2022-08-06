Photo from President Marcos, Jr's Instagram page.

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday said he has spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the phone, assuring a boost in bilateral ties.

"Nagagalak naman tayo na makausap sa telepono ang punong ministro na si Narendra Modi. Tiyak natin na mas iigting ang ating magandang relasyon sa bansang India," Marcos wrote on Instagram.

ABS-CBN News was awaiting more details from the Office of the Press Secretary.

The phone call happened supposedly on Friday, part of what Marcos described as a productive day with his fourth Cabinet meeting.

He also met with members of the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura.

Malacañang on Friday said the fourth Cabinet meeting focused on agrarian reform and disaster resiliency.

More details to follow.

WATCH