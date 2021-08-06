Metro Manila mayors yet to receive funds for cash aid during ECQ: Isko

MANILA - Local governments in Metro Manila have yet to receive funding from the national government for the cash aid promised to residents who would have to endure a 2-week lockdown, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said Friday.

Malacañang earlier said some 10.7 million residents in Metro Manila would get P1,000 each while up to 4 members of a family can get cash assistance while the National Capital Region is under enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20, 2021.

"May press release na may ayuda. Buti kayo, alam niyo na pero kaming mga mayor, wala pa kaming tangan-tangan," Domagoso told ANC's Rundown.

(There was a press release that there would be cash aid. Good for you, you know about it already, but mayors still don't have the cash on hand.)

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año earlier said cash aid distribution for residents of Metro Manila would likely begin on Friday, August 6.

The Manila Mayor also lamented how the national government has yet to fulfill its promise to deliver 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in inoculation hubs in the capital region.

"Buti pa kayo may press release na kayo na may 4 million doses pero kami ang tangan-tangan namin ay second doses lang," he said.

(Good for you that you already have the press release that there will be 4 million doses but we still have not received those and what we have are only second doses.)

"Wala kaming bakunahan today kasi wala naman kaming pang-first dose," he said.

(We don't have vaccinations today because we don't have supply for the first dose.)

The Manila Mayor further criticized the national government's efforts in addressing the COVID-19 crisis, saying "the same problem in day 1 is the same problem today."

"The same situation since last year is the same situation today. It's been a year and 6 months and we continue to what?" he said.

"May patutunguhan ba tayo o paulit-ulit na lang tayo habang nandiyan sila?" he said.

(Are we really going somewhere or will we just go in circles while they are still there?)

While support from the national government has yet to arrive, the city of Manila will try to cope with the challenges brought by the lockdown, the mayor said.

"All local government units in Metro Manila are doing their job to get the jabs done," he said.

"For the meantime, mayroon tayong obligasyon sa mga kababayan natin so yun muna inuuna ko. Paano mairaraos mga kababayan natin sa Maynila," he said.