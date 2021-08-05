Palace says to look into Onyok Velasco incentives

Boxing legend Onyok Velasco gives his message to the athletes during the 30th SEA Games athletes send off held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Nov. 13, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Malacañang said on Thursday it would check whether the country’s first Olympic silver medalist, boxer Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco, is entitled to an incentive under a law.

This, after Velasco revealed that he has yet to receive the P2.5 million cash incentive pledged to him when he won a silver medaL in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

"Napakahirap kasi mangako doon sa mga bigong pangako ng nakalipas na administrasyon ‘no. Pero unang-una po ‘no, iti-trace po natin kailan iyong effectivity ng law na nagbibigay ng 10 million," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(It is very difficult to promise on the failed vows of the previous administration, but first of all, we will trace the effectivity of the law that gives P10 million)

"Itsi-check natin kung mayroong retroactive effect iyong P10 million na binibigay ng gobyerno because I am not sure," he said in a press briefing.

(We will check whether there is a retroactive effect to the P10 million that the government gives because I am not sure.)

The National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, signed under the Aquino administration in 2015, provides a P5 million cash prize for athletes who win a silver medal in the Olympics.

Roque said he would relay to President Rodrigo Duterte the plight of the retired boxer.

"Ipakiusap po natin kay Presidente ito, baka naman mabigyan siya ng pabuya ngayon. Pero kapabayaan po iyan ng gobyerno na hindi nagbigay sa kaniya ng pabuya," he said.

(Let us request this from the President, he might be given a reward, But that is negligence on the part of the government that did not grant his reward.)

