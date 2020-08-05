DFA: All missing Filipino seafarers in Lebanon blasts found safe

A plume of smoke rises over Beirut, Lebanon following a powerful explosion on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Ben Hubbard, The New York Times

MANILA (UPDATE) - All of the 11 Filipino seafarers earlier reported missing in the explosions that rocked Beirut, Lebanon have been found safe, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday night.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola told ABS-CBN News the Filipino workers have been accounted for.

The number of Filipinos who were injured from the twin blast also rose to 24, she added.

In an earlier statement, the Philippine Embassy in Beirut said 10 seafarers suffered minor injuries and are now with the management of their shipping company, Abu Merhi Cruises.

The embassy also said it would continue to check on the condition of the seafarers and other Filipinos who were reported hospitalized following the blast.

PH Embassy in Lebanon says that 10 of the 11 seafarers initially reported missing after the Beirut blast have been found safe and accounted for | via @willardcheng pic.twitter.com/8zntlm36Nx — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 5, 2020

Aside from the seafarers, DFA earlier reported that 1 household service worker is also missing, while 2 others died from the tragedy.

Two other Filipino crew were injured and managed to reach the Philippine Embassy in Beirut where they were recuperating after receiving treatment in the hospital. - with a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News