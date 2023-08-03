PNP welcomes Anti-Terrorism Council resolution

MANILA - The Philippine National Police on Thursday expressed its support for the Anti-Terrorism Council's latest resolution "that designated some individuals as terrorists."

Without naming anyone, the PNP said in a statement the designation

"further adds more teeth to the ongoing police operations, investigation, and case build-up against these persons for involvement in terroristic activities."

"As an active member of the Anti-Terrorism Council, the PNP will explore further collaborative efforts with other ATC member agencies to set into motion the wisdom and intent of the national leadership to ensure the safety of the people from crime and terrorism," the national police said.

The PNP also reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying its efforts against private armed groups and terrorist organizations.

The national police's statement came days after suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. was tagged as a "terrorist" by the ATC.

Aside from Rep. Teves, the assets of his younger brother, former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves, and 11 others named as terrorists in the ATC resolution were also frozen by the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

The government named Teves Jr. as a terrorist for allegedly masterminding the March 4 bloodbath that killed Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and 9 others.

The council also named the embattled lawmaker as the leader of the "Teves Terrorist Group." ATC, in a statement, said the group's actions "sowed fear and intimidation among the residents" in Negros Oriental.

The Teveses have denied the allegations.

