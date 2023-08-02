Filipino Catholic band Liveloud rocks the World Youth Day stage in Lisbon, Portugal on August 2, 2023. Christina Quiambao, ABS-CBN News

LISBON, Portugal — A Filipino band serenaded youngsters from around the world who joined a major Catholic youth festival here on Wednesday.

Flag-waving pilgrims sang and clapped along, some of them jumping, as the band Liveloud performed several worship songs at the World Youth Day (WYD).

Formed in 2009 by the Lay Catholic community Couples For Christ, "Liveloud" aims to encourage young people to “live our lives loud for the Lord,” said one of its leaders, Goi Villegas.

“I really believe that music has been one of the effective tools in bringing young people back to Christ... We were able to introduce Christ in a very creative and exciting way,” he said in an earlier interview with ABS-CBN News.

A full-time Catholic missionary in Rome, Italy, Villegas is one of the coordinators responsible for Liveloud’s participation in the Youth Festival of the WYD.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the band pulled in some 15,000 attendees at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines for a one-night praise and worship concert. Their concert in June was capped at over 6,000 attendees.

They have also formed sub-groups of the band in other countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and Australia.

JUST A DREAM

Villegas said it felt surreal seeing the band perform at World Youth Day, a week of religious, cultural and festive events held about every three years in a different city.

He said started to hope that 'Liveloud' could someday perform at the festival back when he first joined WYD in 2011.

“I was really emotional. It really hit me differently kasi when I [saw] that email, nag-flashback kaagad ‘yung 2011 na... I said one day, Liveloud [will be up there],” he said.

Liveloud is the only Filipino group that performed at the Youth Festival of the WYD. Over 400 activities are lined up for the festival, including film showings, sports competitions, and exhibitions until Sunday, August 6.

The band is also set to perform before Pope Francis who will lead a Saturday vigil at the WYD.

“Ito pala ‘yung meaning ng ‘in His perfect time’,” Villegas said.

FILIPINO TALENT

OJ Rivera from Liveloud Canada leads the band as they perform for the World Youth Day crowd in Lisbon, Portugal on August 2, 2023. Christina Quiambao, ABS-CBN News

OJ Rivera from Liveloud-Canada who performed at the Youth Festival, said he was grateful that Filipinos could share their gifts in music and inspire other people.

“To see Filipinos, share their faith, share their gifts is a beautiful thing. It highlights the growth of our faith,” he said in an earlier interview.

A migrant, Rivera said that it’s difficult for Filipinos to establish themselves in other countries.

“I think the exposure, just the opportunity to be on that stage really shines a different light... being a migrant there's a lot of things that you have to work on or work hard to kind of establish yourself,” he explained.

Ira Juntereal, a Filipino pilgrim who watched the band perform, said he was happy to see Filipino talent shine at the WYD.

“It means that we are being seen. Hindi na lang basta small people, small crowd ‘yung Philippines, but us being able to perform, share our culture... it means na hindi na lang tayo ang nasa sidelines,” she said.

For Villegas, the 12-year wait for the band to perform at the WYD was worth it. He said he felt proud Filipinos taking on the main stage for international events.

“Nakaka-proud and very encouraging because it’s an opportunity... a way to show our giftedness as a Filipino to the world,” he said.

Some 350,000 youths from all over the world gathered at Lisbon, Portugal for WYD including over a thousand from the Philippine delegation.

The WYD is an international event for young people organized by the Catholic Church. It was initiated by St. Pope John Paul II in 1985.

