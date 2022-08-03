Cremation of people who die of COVID stays: DOH

Workers process the body of fatalities during the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila at the Baesa Crematorium in Novaliches on May 5, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) is not keen on changing existing protocols for COVID-19-related deaths, particularly the cremation of the deceased.

At the sidelines of the “PinasLakas” campaign in Rosario, Cavite, DOH Officer-In-Charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the public that the cremation of those who died from COVID-19 is part of the law.

“We have that not as part of our restrictions but as part of sanitation not just here in the Philippines but all over the world. We can never remove that,” she said.

This, even after the government has eased much of its restrictions and over 71 million individuals are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health official explained that a person who dies from an infectious disease can remain infectious hours after death.

Data from the DOH show that from July 25 to 31, 44 additional deaths occurred.

The Philippines has logged over 60,000 deaths from the respiratory disease.

