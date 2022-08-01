Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines reported 24,100 new COVID-19 cases and 744 severely and critically ill patients during the last week, the Department of Health said Monday.

The country logged an average of 3,443 infections per day from July 25 to 31, according to the DOH's latest bulletin. The figure is 24 percent higher than the previous week's 2,791 average daily cases.

According to the DOH COVID-19 tracker, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 3,776,627 as of Sunday, of which, 33,622 were active.

Of the additional infections during the last week, 76 were severe and critical.

A total of 744 or 9.2 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition as of Sunday, said the DOH. The figure is higher than the previous week's 666 severe and critical patients who comprised 8.7 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions at the time.

There were 601 or 23.3 percent of 2,583 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients that were occupied as of Sunday.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 44 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

1 in June 2022

3 in January 2022

2 in November 2021

7 in October 2021

20 in September 2021

11 in August 2021

Some 71 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 16.2 million have received their booster shots.

The country's rise in virus infections can be attributed to waning immunity, the public's increased mobility and lower compliance to minimum health standards, and the entry of new subvariants, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.

The Philippines has so far detected 1,997 omicron BA.5 cases, 154 omicron BA.2.12.1 cases, and 71 omicron BA.4 cases, according to the DOH.