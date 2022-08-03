Azurin officially assumes PNP's top post

MANILA — Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. officially assumed the Philippine National Police's (PNP) top post on Wednesday afternoon.

Azurin is President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s first appointed PNP chief.

A La Union native, Azurin is a member of the Philippine Military Academy "Makatao" Class of 1989.

Before he was assigned as PNP chief, he served as commander of Area Police Command Northern Luzon. He also used to be the regional director of the PNP in Ilocos Region and Director for Comptrollership of the police organization.

Azurin will lead the PNP until April 2023, when he reaches 56, the mandatory retirement age in the organization.

"Sa aking pamumuno sa buong hanay ng pambansang kapulisan, katuwang n'yo po kami sa hangarin ng isang maayos, mapayapa at may malasakit sa bawat Pilipino para sa isang maunlad na Pilipinas," he said.

(In my term in the PNP, we will serve as your partners to achieve an orderly, peaceful and prosperous Philippines.)

