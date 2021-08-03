Cebu hospital sees 'significant' rise in severe COVID-19 cases

Patients already vaccinated are only moderately ill, says doctor

MANILA - Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Cebu City and one hospital has observed that many patients are battling the severe form of the disease.

Dr. Bernadita Chua, vice chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force of Perpetual Succor Hospital, said patients now need oxygen support compared to those hospitalized early this year.

"Ang nakakatakot sa surge na 'to, a lot of them are oxygen-requiring. Unlike nung February, they come in and tapos, 'di mo kailangang i-ICU," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Tuesday.

(What's frightening about this surge, a lot of them are oxygen-requiring. Unlike in February, they come in and then, they won't have to be admitted in the ICU.)

"A significant number of these patients are severe to critical, but those that got vaccinated sila 'yung medyo (they were) moderate," she added.

According to the Cebu City Public Information Office, a total of 187,524 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the city from March 24 until Aug. 2 this year.

Of those, 120,773 are first doses and 66,751 are second doses.

The Perpetual Succor Hospital currently has 87 coronavirus-positive patients, beyond its 30-bed allocation for COVID-19 cases.

"We have been accommodating patients beyond our promised capacity to the DOH (Department of Health)," Chua said, adding patients keep on coming in the emergency room while some are waiting in the hallway.

To curb increasing infections amid the presence of the virulent Delta variant, Cebu City was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 1 to 15. All other areas in Cebu province, meanwhile, are under General Community Quarantine.

The Department of Health confirmed last week that Cebu province has 32 cases of the highly transmissible coronavirus variant.

Nineteen came from Lapu-Lapu City, six in Cebu City, three in Mandaue City, three in Samboan town, and two in the island town of Cordova.

In the TeleRadyo interview, Chua called on local leaders to strictly implement health protocols as some people are still not wearing masks in public places.

"No matter the quarantine status, what remains basic and what has to be enforced at all times is the wearing of the mask," she said.

On Monday, the DOH Region 7 said Cebu province recorded the most number of new COVID-19 cases at 321, followed by Cebu City (154), Bohol (129), Lapu-Lapu City (96) and Mandaue City (86).