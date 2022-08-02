President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his State of The Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has urged city mayors to lead the transformation of the country "from the bottom up," and contribute to the post-pandemic recovery.

Marcos, during his meeting with the 146-strong League of Cities of the Philippines in Malacañang, said the "best talent in government" is in the local government units.

"It's in the cities, it's in the governors, it's in the mayors. Let's keep that truism in our minds and make it, show people that that's exactly what's going to happen, the LGUs can lead the way when it comes to changing the country from the bottom up," said Marcos in a clip shown by Radio Television Malacañang.

"That's what we are going to have to do because we are doing nothing less now than transforming our economy into a post-pandemic [one]" he added.

There were no details immediately available but the video showed that Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte relayed the concerns of city officials.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos was also present during the event.

During his last meeting with newly-elected governors and mayors, Marcos reiterated the importance of booster vaccination among their constituents, noting the slight uptick in fresh COVID-19 infections.

Abalos, meanwhile, had urged local government units to seek public-private partnerships to have their projects funded and raise income.

He said LGUs can look into a build-operate-transfer (BOT) scheme that they could "use in resource generation."

Video from PTV



