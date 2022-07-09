Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday held a virtual meeting with governors and mayors while in isolation after catching COVID-19, a video from the presidential communications team showed.

Marcos, who skipped an event at the US Embassy on Friday, supposedly discussed the booster rollout and the safe resumption of in-person classes with local officials.

The Office of the Press Secretary has yet to release any details of the meeting, but the video, which ran for more than a minute, showed Marcos delivering the speech remotely from his room, wearing a barong.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, who is currently the chairperson of the National Vaccination Operations Center, and Vice-President Sara Duterte, made presentations before the officials.

Marcos tested positive in an antigen test and has a slight fever, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles announced on Friday.

His son, Rep. Sandro Marcos, tested negative for the virus, while First Lady Liza Araneta and their two sons were out of town.

Before the developments, Marcos had several events in Malacañang, including two face-to-face meetings with businessmen and high-level officials on Thursday.

Photos from the Palace showed he was not wearing a face mask and shook hands with several individuals.

On Wednesday, Marcos met China's top diplomat, Wang Yi.

Cruz-Angeles assured the public that the President's close contacts were already informed of his status and were asked to quarantine in line with the country's health protocols.