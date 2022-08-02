Home  >  News

Bill increasing benefits of indigent senior citizens lapses into law

Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2022 01:47 PM

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File


MANILA — A bill seeking to increase the monthly pension of poor senior citizens and providing them more benefits has lapsed into law, senators said Tuesday. 

A document shared by Sen. Joel Villanueva, who is among the authors of the measure, showed that Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez has returned the copy of Republic Act No. 1196 to Congress on Aug. 1.

The Office of the Press Secretary has yet to provide journalists a copy of the document.

The measure raises the monthly pension of indigent senior citizens to P1,000 from the previous P500. 

It will also now be distributed by the National Commission of Senior Citizens instead of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Villanueva, who is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, expressed his gratitude for the bill's enactment.
 
“Happy birthday indeed! Batas na po ang ating doubling the pension of indigent senior citizens. Praise God!!! Thank you, thank you,” the senator said in a message to journalists.

— Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

