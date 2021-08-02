Washington man enters not guilty plea in killing of estranged Pinay wife

Fil-Am Anna Lopez was allegedly shot dead by her estranged husband.

Bellevue, Washington was stunned with a tragedy on the night of July 5th when Filipino American Anna Lopez was allegedly shot to death by her estranged husband, Dylan Scott Jennings.

The Pinay worked as a bartender at Sam's Tavern where Jennings reportedly gunned her down.

Recently, Jennings, 34, entered a not guilty plea as he faces one count of first degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains in jail at the King County detention center with a bail set at $3 million.

Court documents show that the week prior to the shooting, Jennings used a hacksaw to break into his brother’s safe and thereafter stole his 9mm gun. Jennings allegedly planned to shoot and kill Lopez since she started seeing someone else after their separation. In an interview with authorities, Jennings reportedly said that he was taking care of business.

Jennings also has a history of domestic violence. In 2015, he was convicted for throwing a girlfriend to the ground during an argument and for strangling her until she was unconscious.

"What's tricky about domestic violence reports is someone has to come forward; and someone has to say that I'm a victim and that I have an abuser," said Mike Clark, an anti-domestic violence advocate. "What happened to Anna can't be undone and so her life is lost. Will there ever be justice even if her murderer is put in jail to its maximum sentence? What I really want is prevention to not happen to women like Anna, to people who are in a relationship where someone feels like they have the control or the power to take someone else’s life."

Lopez's coworkers and friends remember her as a loving daughter and a loyal friend. "Her personality is electric. She was just a rockstar and she was so good with people," shared James Snyder, owner of Sam's Tavern.

Lopez is survived by her parents who hail from Quezon City, Philippines, and her two dogs. Her family declined to be interviewed for now pending the investigation into her tragic death.