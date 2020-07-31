Filipinos urged to wear face shields as gov't considers mandatory use

A man dons a face shield on July 14, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA-- The Philippines is considering requiring the public to wear face shields as an additional precautionary measure against COVID-19, a Cabinet official said Friday.

The government's inter-agency task force (IATF), which formulates policies on the pandemic response, is studying making face shields a requirement for Filipinos going out of their homes, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

"Ito yung isa pang kinoconsider ng IATF na iencourage na rin ang ating mga kababayan as an extra step para po lumakas ang prevention, ang maiwasan ang transmission," Lopez said in a virtual press briefing.

(This is being considered by the IATF to encourage our countrymen, as an extra step of precaution and avoid transmission.)

"Hindi pa ho yan nirerequire ngayon but in the future baka i-require na natin kung kailanganin pa natin mag extra protection," Lopez added.

(We're not requiring it now but in the future we might require it if we need extra protection)

So far, the government only requires its citizens to wear face masks in public places.

The proposed wearing of face shields is on top of the mandatory wearing of face masks in public places.

"Aside sa mga mask, inencourage din po natin yung pagsusuot ng face shield," Lopez added.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said that the wearing of face shields is recommended in Metro Manila and the Southern Tagalog Region (Calabarzon), both of which are under general community quarantine.